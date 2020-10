Or Copy this URL to Share

YOUNG, Paula Jean Age 71, of Beavercreek, passed away September 27, 2020. Visitation Monday, October 5, 2020, from 12:30pm to 1:30pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, Dayton-Xenia Road, Dayton, OH.



