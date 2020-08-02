1/1
PAULENE COMBS
COMBS, Paulene "Polly" Age 85, passed away Thursday, July 30th at home lovingly surrounded by her family. Polly had a radiant smile, kind spirit, and was loved by all who knew her. A true servant of God, she loved her family fiercely. She never had an unkind word or judgement for anyone. It has been our greatest honor to love, and be loved by her. She dedicated herself to God and family and was active in two churches, Kettering Assembly of God and Southminster Presbyterian. She is survived in marriage and love for 64 years by her husband, James "Jim" Combs. She is also survived by children, Karen (Jeff) Marsh and Larry (Mary) Combs; sisters, Hazel Eckl, Rita Carter, and Linda Welch; brother, Jimmy Cline; grandchildren, Ashley Combs, Courtney Combs, Whitney (Kenny) Razor, Lawrence "LJ" Combs, Benjamin Combs, Jordan Marsh and Joshua Marsh; great-grandchildren, Jeffery Razor, and Polly Razor. Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Private funeral service for the family are planned. Burial will be in Centerville Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Southminster Presbyterian Church or Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences can be sent to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 2, 2020.
