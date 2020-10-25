1/
Paulette GROLLMUS
GROLLMUS, Paulette "Dutch"

81, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Dutch was born on March 5, 1939, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Peter and Sarah Marie Alaounis. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Aunt and friend who was dedicated to her

family. She is survived by a son, Gary Grollmus, a daughter, Robin Grollmus, two granddaughters, Stacey Paul (Adam) and Brittany Grollmus (Aaron), four great-grandchildren, Adalynn Paul, Kasen Paul, Gavin Cline and Lucas Paul, daughter of the heart, Cindy Grollmus, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Dutch is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Grollmus, son, Mark Grollmus, brothers George and Theodore and sister Stephanie Rose and other relatives. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar and Fraley Funeral home in New Carlisle, Ohio. A

special thanks to Carlos, Melissa, Ambra and the rest of the hospice staff for their care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45424. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to


www.trostelchapman.com




Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
