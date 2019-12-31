|
JORDAN, Paulette H. 97, passed away December 26, 2019 in Bangor. She was born in France, February 07, 1922 the daughter of Gaston J. and Yvonne M. (Louchard) Courbon. Paulette met her husband, Kenneth C. Jordan at the Eiffel Tower in France where he was serving in the US Army; they married in 1946. They made their home after the war in Dayton, Ohio and lived there for over 30 years. In 1983 after Kenneth retired, they moved to Kenneth's hometown of Waltham. They were very devoted to their niece, Michele and her son Paul. She loved animals and being in the outdoors. In her younger years she enjoyed hunting and fishing with her late husband. She also enjoyed having family and friends over for dinner. Paulette was always in for an adventure, whether it was a project around the house or going out for a ride. She was always a kid at heart. She is survived by a sister, Jeannette Golden of Bangor; niece, Michele B. Golden of Hampden; great-nephew, Paul Aucoin of Holden and his son, Kenneth Aucoin of Holden; special cousin, Debra Jordan of Ellsworth; cousins, Douglas R. Jordan and Bruce Jordan of Ohio. Paulette was predeceased by her husband of 62 years in 2008. A funeral service will be held 11am, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Jordan-Fernald, 113 Franklin Street, Ellsworth with Father Dubey, Celebrant. Spring interment will be at Hillside Cemetery, Waltham. Those who desire may make contributions in Paulette's memory to the Waltham Hillside Cemetery Association, 11 Libby Lane, Waltham, ME 04605 or the ARK Animal Shelter, P O Box 276, Cherryfield, ME 04622 Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 31, 2019