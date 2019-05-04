Home

ALCORN, Pauline "Polly" Age 95, of Mason, Ohio passed away on Thursday May 2, 2019 at in Blue Ash. She was born on August 3, 1923 in Elizabeth, Indiana, the daughter of Austin and Addie (Jarvis) Royse. She was a 1941 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School. She was a homemaker and member of West Chester Nazarene Church. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly P. Alcorn of Mason; seven grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; three brothers, Clifford Royse of Greenfield, Lloyd (Glenna) Royse of Franklin, TN, Pete (Betty) Royse of Gahanna; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward R. Alcorn on April 28, 1999; one son, Kevin Alcorn; three brothers, Paul Royse, Norvel Royse, Albert Royse; three sisters, Virginia "Jenny" Blaine, Beulah Middaugh, Irene Royse; and both parents. Funeral Service will be 12:00 P.M. Saturday, May 4 at the West Chester Nazarene Church, 7951 Tylersville Rd, West Chester, OH 45069, with Pastor Jim Blaine officiating. Burial will be 4:00 P.M., at the Greenfield Cemetery, 750 N. Washington St, Greenfield, OH 45123. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. Saturday at the church. Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com.
Published in Journal-News on May 4, 2019
