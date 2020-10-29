1/1
PAULINE BAILEY
1928 - 2020
BAILEY, Pauline

Pauline Bailey, age 92, passed away on October 24, 2020, in Lexington, KY. She was born on January 12, 1928, in Perry County, KY, to the late Mitchell and Flora Combs. Pauline was preceded in death by her husband Elmer Bailey in 2001.

She loved life and was the life of the party. Pauline loved her days on the golf course and her time with family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Linda Ragland, Hamilton, OH, Ed Bailey, Sarasota, FL, Diana Bailey, St. Petersburg, FL, Vicky Barger (Darrell Barger), Lexington, KY; 7 grandchildren, Tim Crain, Lisa Weissinger, Jennifer Biondo, Leigh Bailey, Michael Bailey, Jeffrey Barger, Jonathan Barger; 3 great-grandchildren, Sophia, Trey, and Henry; numerous other family and friends.

In lieu of COVID-19 there will be a private memorial and burial service for the family.

Memorial contributions may be offered in Pauline's name to Bluegrass Navigator Hospice

https://9419.thankyou4caring.org/

Condolences may be offered at


www.avancefuneralhome.com



Published in Journal-News on Oct. 29, 2020.
