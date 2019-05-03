BLEVINS, Pauline French Sturgill Passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Fort Hamilton Hughes Hospital, Hamilton, OH. She was 88 years old. Pauline was born on September 15, 1930, in Rock Castle County, Kentucky, the youngest child to Rollie and Betty (Browning) French. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gerald Blevins. She was a devoted mother to sons, Kenneth Earl Sturgill (deceased) and Gary Lynn Sturgill (deceased.) She was a faithful and active member of Westside Baptist Church which she attended for over 50 years. Pauline worked for a time for Hamilton City Schools and was also employed by Champion Paper Mill for many years. Pauline and Gerald enjoyed several trips around the country, but most of all, Pauline enjoyed spending time with her large family, on holidays, vacations or anytime. She was an amazing cook and her dishes were the highlight of any family gathering. She was thoughtful, nurturing, independent and dedicated to her family. She was preceded in death by her parents and sons, first husband, William Sturgill, second husband, Gerald Blevins, brothers Perry (Jean) and Earl (Mildred) French and their wives. Also, her sister, Orean Kiefer Bussell and her husband, Ken, her step-daughter, Debbie Batterson (Dave), two nieces, Vincente French and Kathy Ross. She is survived by her brother, Ben (Geraldine) French, step-son, Fred (Janie) Blevins and daughters-in-law, Susan (Rex) Bucheit and Teri Sturgill, grandchildren, Shannon Blevins, Phillip (Michelle) Batterson, John (Sarah) Batterson, Kenneth Wm. Sturgill, Ben (Shannon) Sturgill, Andrew R. Sturgill and Sarah (Donnie) Ellis, six nieces, one nephew, numerous great nieces and nephews and sixteen great grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the staff at Westover Retirement Community. Pauline appreciated the love and care they extended to her over the past few years. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 North Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Richard Rhodes officiating. Pauline will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to West Side Baptist Church, 154 Gordon Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. On line condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com. Published in Journal-News on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary