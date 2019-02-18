BURKES, Pauline F. Age 93 of Fairfield passed away Saturday February 16, 2019. She was born April 4, 1925 in Liggett, Kentucky the daughter of the late Charles and Maude (nee Campbell) Frye. On January 30, 1953 in Middlesboro, Kentucky she married Jack T. Burkes and he preceded her in death on May 23, 2009. Mrs. Burkes was a devoted wife and mother and a wonderful homemaker. She is survived by her daughter Karen Doppes of Charlotte, North Carolina; her son Michael (Gail) Burkes of Raleigh, North Carolina; two brothers Truman (Mary Ruth) Frye and Eugene (Louise) Frye, and one sister Nancy Miller. Mrs. Burkes was also preceded in death by her nine siblings. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Tuesday February 19, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM, with Rev. Jacob Flannery, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions would be appreciated to . www.websterfuneralhomes.com Published in Journal-News on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary