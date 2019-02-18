Home

POWERED BY

Services
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline BURKES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline BURKES


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pauline BURKES Obituary
BURKES, Pauline F. Age 93 of Fairfield passed away Saturday February 16, 2019. She was born April 4, 1925 in Liggett, Kentucky the daughter of the late Charles and Maude (nee Campbell) Frye. On January 30, 1953 in Middlesboro, Kentucky she married Jack T. Burkes and he preceded her in death on May 23, 2009. Mrs. Burkes was a devoted wife and mother and a wonderful homemaker. She is survived by her daughter Karen Doppes of Charlotte, North Carolina; her son Michael (Gail) Burkes of Raleigh, North Carolina; two brothers Truman (Mary Ruth) Frye and Eugene (Louise) Frye, and one sister Nancy Miller. Mrs. Burkes was also preceded in death by her nine siblings. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Tuesday February 19, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM, with Rev. Jacob Flannery, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions would be appreciated to . www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.