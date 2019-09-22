|
|
DEADY, Pauline Elizabeth 80, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Middletown. She was born on July 27, 1939, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Frank and Pauline (Hildebrand) Schultz. She is survived by her three children: Lori (John) Cornell, Michael (Kim) Deady, and Kathleen (David) Rader; two sisters: Rose Sheets and Frances Schultz; four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one grandson. A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be from 10-11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 22, 2019