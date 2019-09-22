Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
Burial
Following Services
Ferncliff Cemetery
Pauline DEADY


1939 - 2019
Pauline DEADY Obituary
DEADY, Pauline Elizabeth 80, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Middletown. She was born on July 27, 1939, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Frank and Pauline (Hildebrand) Schultz. She is survived by her three children: Lori (John) Cornell, Michael (Kim) Deady, and Kathleen (David) Rader; two sisters: Rose Sheets and Frances Schultz; four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one grandson. A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be from 10-11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 22, 2019
