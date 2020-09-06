FELTNER, Pauline Pauline Feltner (widow of Raymond Feltner), age 87, of Hamilton, passed away at The Woodlands of Hamilton on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Pauline was born in Perry County, Kentucky, on July 6, 1933, to James Eversole and Rachael Baker Eversole. Pauline married Raymond Feltner in Hazard, KY on October 27, 1950. She was a mother, homemaker and active member of The Laurel Ave Church of Christ for many years. Pauline is survived by her daughters, Betty Cox Welch and Carolyn (Dan) Kleingers; son, Michael (Becky) Feltner; sister, Zola Couch; grandchildren, Rachael (Ronnie) Bagley, Gary (Vicki) Cox, Gabriel (Jill) Feltner, Jacob (Uri) Feltner, Travis (Amanda) Feltner, Caleb (Lacey) Feltner and 9 great grandchildren. Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, James and Rachael Eversole; husband, Raymond Feltner; siblings, Alex Eversole, Edna Campbell, Della Wooten and Opha Combs; son-in-law, Gary R. Cox ; grandson, Adam Feltner and daughter-in-law, Deborah Feltner. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 11:00 AM with Minister Charles Anderson of The Laurel Ave Church of Christ officiating. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Pauline would like to thank Dr. Sachdeva for his excellent care. Memorials may be sent to Laurel Avenue Church of Christ, Hamilton, Ohio.



