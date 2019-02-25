Home

GREENE, Pauline Pauline Greene passed away Friday, February 23, 2019. She was born January 9, 1927 to Stanley and Mary Grenko Wukmer in Dayton, Ohio. Pauline attended Wilbur Wright, graduated from Parker Co-Op in 1945, and was a lifelong member of the Croatian Fraternal Union. Her parents and brother Stanley preceded her in death. Known to many as the Hockey Lady, Mrs. Greene owned Hockey World for 40 years and was the first woman inducted into the Dayton Ice Hockey Hall of Fame. Mrs. Greene is survived by son Thom Greene and wife Janine; daughter Cheryl and husband David Burns; grandchildren Alex, Eric, Rachel and Leah. There will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the United Way where Mrs. Greene worked in the 1940s when it was known as the Community Chest. Thank you to the staff of Brookdale Kettering for the love and care shown our mother.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 25, 2019
