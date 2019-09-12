Home

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wayman Chapel A.M.E. Church
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Wayman Chapel A.M.E Church
3317 Hoover Ave
View Map
HACKLEY (Crutcher), Pauline Age 97 departed this life Thursday, September 5, 2019. She retired from DESC, cataloging. She was a lifelong member of Wayman Chapel A.M.E. Church. Preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Joseph C. Hackley; sons, Kenneth and Carl Hackley. Survived by daughter Carole Huff (Allen); sons Allen Hackley (Cynthia), Brian Hackley (Susan) and sister Lois Crutcher. Funeral Service 12 P.M. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Wayman Chapel A.M.E Church, 3317 Hoover Ave. Pastor Gerald A. Cooper, officiant. Visitation 10-12. Family will receive friends 11-12. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019
