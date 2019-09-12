|
|
HACKLEY (Crutcher), Pauline Age 97 departed this life Thursday, September 5, 2019. She retired from DESC, cataloging. She was a lifelong member of Wayman Chapel A.M.E. Church. Preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Joseph C. Hackley; sons, Kenneth and Carl Hackley. Survived by daughter Carole Huff (Allen); sons Allen Hackley (Cynthia), Brian Hackley (Susan) and sister Lois Crutcher. Funeral Service 12 P.M. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Wayman Chapel A.M.E Church, 3317 Hoover Ave. Pastor Gerald A. Cooper, officiant. Visitation 10-12. Family will receive friends 11-12. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019