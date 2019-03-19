LAWSON, Pauline Age 83 of Hamilton passed away Sunday March 17, 2019. She was born March 25, 1935 in Knox County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Dooley and Mary Ellen (nee Mays) Logan. On July 3, 1952 in Williamsburg, Kentucky she married Lee D. Lawson and he preceded her in death in 2013. Mrs. Lawson was a devoted homemaker and was known as an excellent cook and baker. She was active in her church in the Ladies Aide group. She is survived by her two sons Frank (Janet) Lawson and Tom (Cindy) Lawson; two grandchildren Christy (Jamie) Asher and Justin Dunn; two step grandsons Bradley and John; five great grandchildren Daniel Asher, and Rylie, Hayden, Brooklyn, and Jackson Cottrell; three sisters Irene Runyon, Geraldine Brooks, and Carol (Wilburn) Lake, and one brother Jimmy (Virgie) Logan. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Friday March 22, 2018 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM, with Pastor Dennis Fields and Pastor Mike Gentry, officiating. Burial to follow in Hickory Flat Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary