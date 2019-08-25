|
|
MINK, Pauline Age 91, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Thursday August 22, 2019. Pauline was born January 13, 1928 in Bell County, KY to the late O.V. and Rhoda Wilson. Pauline is survived by her daughter, Beverly (Charles) Johnson; son, Gary Mink; two grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; brother, Andrew Wilson and sister, Charlene Hatmaker. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Mink. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 10:30am to 12:00pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, Ohio. Funeral service will follow at 12:00pm also at the funeral home with Pastor Lasserre Bradley Jr. officiating. Burial to follow in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the MINK family.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 25, 2019