Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline MINK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline MINK


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline MINK Obituary
MINK, Pauline Age 91, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Thursday August 22, 2019. Pauline was born January 13, 1928 in Bell County, KY to the late O.V. and Rhoda Wilson. Pauline is survived by her daughter, Beverly (Charles) Johnson; son, Gary Mink; two grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; brother, Andrew Wilson and sister, Charlene Hatmaker. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Mink. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 10:30am to 12:00pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, Ohio. Funeral service will follow at 12:00pm also at the funeral home with Pastor Lasserre Bradley Jr. officiating. Burial to follow in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the MINK family.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now