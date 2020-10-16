1/
Pauline NORMAN
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NORMAN, Pauline C. Pauline C. Norman, 78, of Springboro, passed away Saturday, October 11, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born May 8, 1942, in Middletown, Ohio, the daughter of Courtney and Flossie (Gentry) Chapman. Pauline was a 1960 graduate of Springboro High School and she was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Middletown. She worked for many years at NCR, Frigidaire and retired from General Motors Truck and Bus. Pauline enjoyed traveling, especially out west. She loved the outdoors and the mountains. She was known for listening to country music and Elvis. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Richard Norman; son, Scott Collins; granddaughter, Brittany Collins; great-grandchildren, Ezekiel David Scott Eldridge and Jacob Paul Lee Eldridge; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Helen Pearson, Gail Chapman, Louise Benton, Virginia Huff, Melvin Chapman, and Ed Isaac. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 PM 3 PM on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, Franklin. Funeral services will follow at 3 pm with Pastor Max Fernandez officiating. Burial will take place at Springboro Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.anderson-fh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved