Pauline REID
REID, Pauline

Age 92, formerly of Dayton,

departed this life Sunday,

November 29, 2020. Mrs. Reid had relocated to Carmel, IN, seven years ago. She was a member of The Historic McKinley United Methodist Church, and a retiree of WPAFB and DESC. She was

preceded in death by her

husband John Reid, Sr. Left to cherish her memory are two sons John (Robin) Reid, Jr.,

Carmel, IN, and Michael L. Reid, Chicago, IL.; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Historic McKinley U.M.C.,196 Hawthorn St., Dayton, OH 45402. Private graveside services will be held at Dayton National Cemetery.


HHRoberts.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
