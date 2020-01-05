Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
3:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
More Obituaries for Pauline SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline SMITH


1920 - 2020
Pauline SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Pauline H. Age 99 of Beavercreek, reunited with her husband, Earl G. Smith on January 3, 2020. She was born on November 1, 1920 in Marion, OH to the late William and Hazel (Moyer) Huebner. She is survived by her daughter, Jean (Dave) Adkinson; son, Bruce (Jai Scott) Smith; grandsons, Mike (Colleen) Adkinson, Chris (Anneliese) Adkinson and Brian (Rochelle) Adkinson; 7 great-grandchildren. Pauline was a graduate from the Ohio School for the Deaf in Columbus, OH. She was a very active member of several organizations for the deaf, including Deaf Senior Citizens of Dayton and Columbus. Pauline was an avid card player, Euchre, Skipbo, Hand and Foot. She was fiercely independent, never viewed her deafness as a handicap but rather something of which to be proud. Pauline had a strong work ethic going back to her days as a Rosie the Riveter during WWII. Her most cherished role in life was caring for her son and daughter, showering them with affection and love and instilling in them a love for the deaf community. Both Jean and Bruce pursued careers in the field of deafness, making their mother very proud. A special thank you to the staff of Trinity Community of Beavercreek and Hospice of Miami Valley for their love and care they provided to Pauline. Family will receive friends from 2-3:30 PM on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Newcomer Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45432 where a funeral service will begin at 3:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Trinity Community of Beavercreek, Trinity Community at Fairwood and or Hospice of Miami Valley, in Pauline's memory. To share a memory of Pauline or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020
