STAUB, Pauline Evelyn Age 88, of Tipp City, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at Stone Springs Nursing Home, Vandalia. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on December 13, 1930 the daughter of William & Zela (Nietert) Hamilton. She is survived by her brother Dale Hamilton, nephew David (Wauneti); niece Susan (Randy) Banner and several great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Daniel Staub in 1991. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 5:00 pm 7:00 pm at the BLESSING-ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Pauline's memory to Hospice of the Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit St., Suite B, Xenia, Ohio 45385. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 10, 2019