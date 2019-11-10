|
|
THOMAS, Pauline Age 89, of Carlisle, Ohio passed away on Monday November 4, 2019. Pauline was born December 6, 1929 in Estill, KY. Pauline is survived by her husband of 71 years Amos Thomas; daughter Mary Lou (John) Smith; and son Amos Thomas Jr.; brothers James Henry, Richard Henry, and sister Sue Malicote; grandchildren Scott Thomas, Kristi Wilson, and Rob Thomas and great grandson Tanner Thomas. Pauline was preceded in death by; brothers Dewey Henry, Fred Henry, and Buddy Henry; sister Mabel Helen Thomas and sister Sally Harrison. Funeral service will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home in Springboro. Visitation will be from 12 pm until the time of service on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in honor of Pauline to Hospice of Butler and Warren County. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Thomas family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 10, 2019