Pauline Tucker Obituary
TUCKER, Pauline Age 95 of Middletown, passed away Monday morning, March 25, 2019 at Premier Estates Nursing Home. She was born February 14, 1924 in Woodruff, Arkansas, the daughter of Charles Marion and Stella (Mackey) Froman. Pauline was an instructor at Carousel Beauty School for many years. She is survived by a son-in-law, Cecil Anderson; by nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Jill. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Tucker; daughter, Linda Kay Anderson; sister, Lois Adney; brothers, Chester, Paul, Charles and Stanley Froman; and close friend, Bob Bach. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Saturday at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin St., Middletown, OH with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 27, 2019
