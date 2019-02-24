|
TURNER, Pauline Age 96 of Bellbrook, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2019 at Hospice of Warren and Butler Counties. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Turner, son Richard Turner, daughter-in-law Nancy Turner and son-in-law Bruce Chessman. Two daughters survive her: Nancy Chessman of Beavercreek and Sally Davis (Dale Dalton) of Clarksville. She is also survived by 2 grandsons, 2 granddaughters, and 7 great-grandchildren. Following her husband's passing, Pauline went to work at Frigidaire and GM Truck and Bus and retired after 10 years of service. She was a hard worker and loved gardening. Services will be held privately at her request. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019