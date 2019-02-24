Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline TURNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline TURNER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pauline TURNER Obituary
TURNER, Pauline Age 96 of Bellbrook, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2019 at Hospice of Warren and Butler Counties. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Turner, son Richard Turner, daughter-in-law Nancy Turner and son-in-law Bruce Chessman. Two daughters survive her: Nancy Chessman of Beavercreek and Sally Davis (Dale Dalton) of Clarksville. She is also survived by 2 grandsons, 2 granddaughters, and 7 great-grandchildren. Following her husband's passing, Pauline went to work at Frigidaire and GM Truck and Bus and retired after 10 years of service. She was a hard worker and loved gardening. Services will be held privately at her request. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.