WARD, Pauline A. Age 51, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. She was born on September 30, 1968 to Donald and Barbara Neely. She served our country in the United States Airforce during Desert Storm. Pauline lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; spending time with friends and family. Pauline had an uncanny ability to reach and connect with people in a positive way. She is survived by her mother, Barbara Neely, her wife, Tammy Price, her three children, Christopher, Victoria and Moira Ward, and many nieces and nephews. She will be meeting her father, Donald Neely, in Heaven with open arms. There will be a visitation Friday, November 29th from 12-1pm at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. A Funeral Service will follow at 1pm. The family would like to thank the Miami Valley Hospital staff for their efforts and dedication.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 28, 2019