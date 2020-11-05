1/1
Paulyne HOLTEN-SINDER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paulyne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOLTEN-SINDER, Paulyne

Age 78, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center, surrounded by her devoted husband and sons. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on January 17, 1942, to the late Daniel J. and Jane

(Whelan) Sullivan. Paulyne was preceded in death by her

parents; her brother, Daniel P. Sullivan; and her niece,

Michelle DeBord. She is

survived by her husband of 35 years, Fred Sinder. Paulyne is also survived by her son and

son-in-law, Brent Holten and AJ Craver; son and daughter-in-law, Matt Holten and Nicole (Lower) Holten; grandchildren Alec Holten and Isabella Holten, and their grandfather, Andy Holten; sister and brother-in-law Maureen DeBord and Dan DeBord; sister and brother-in-law Carol Ann Rosengarten and Bob Rosengarten; sister-in-law Maria "Ceu" (Franco) Sullivan; brother and sister-in-law Tom Sullivan and Polly (Abell)

Sullivan; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Margery (Sinder) Friedman and Daniel Friedman, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jonathan Sinder and Jennifer (Levin) Sinder; twelve

nieces and nephews; six great-nieces and nephews; and, three great-great-nephews. Paulyne was a lifelong Daytonian. She graduated from Julianne High School and the University of Dayton. She began work as a psychologist and spent the

majority of her career as a Montessori school teacher and

Director, including 35 years as Director of The Miami Montessori School in Troy, Ohio. She also worked as a filmmaker with her great friend Eric Johnson during and following her years as a Montessorian. She was an avid tennis player, regularly playing three times a week until becoming ill barely two months ago. She enjoyed socializing with her fellow tennis players, including her dear friend Gabriela Sparks and so many other valued friends, including Victoria Costello, whom she has known since high school. She greatly enjoyed traveling with her husband, brother Dan, sister-in-law Maria and nephew Daniel J. Sullivan. She loved her garden and at the end only wanted to be able to spend time enjoying it. The standard recital that she enjoyed spending time with family and friends doesn't begin to describe the degree to which she was the glue that held everyone together. The love she had for everyone was a joy to see. Due to the pandemic, a private gathering to celebrate her life will be held at Tobias Funeral Home – Far Hills Chapel, on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Flowers are welcome, but not necessary. The family will broadcast the gathering via Zoom so that others may participate. Please contact a family member for Zoom information. Contributions may be given to a charity of your choice, or to any charity supporting early cancer detection. Condolences may be made to


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
9374352273
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved