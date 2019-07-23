Home

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
8:00 PM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:15 AM
Dayton National Cemetery
Pearl Hissong Obituary
HISSONG, Pearl Yvonne Age 87 of Dayton, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years William L. Hissong in 2008. Survived by daughter Yvonne Hissong of Cincinnati, 2 sons David of Dayton and Jon (Beth) of W. Alexandria, OH, 4 grandchildren Stephen Roberson, Sara Fleenor (Mark Thompson), Kate Grays, Jessica (Chris) Royalty, 5 great grandchildren, Mary, Tyler, Brandon, Gemma and Candice, and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was a special lady and will be greatly missed by others whose lives she touched. She loved being "Mom", loved going out with the girls, crafting and adventures. The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 24th, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. with services to follow at 8 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. Graveside services will be held 10:15 a.m. Thursday at the Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a . Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
