JOHNSON, Pearl F. 88, of Springfield, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 16, 2020. He was born on May 8, 1931, the son of the late Kenneth and Naoma (Apple) Johnson. Pearl is survived by his wife of 61 years, Wilma (Sagle) Johnson; son, Gary (Jacquelyn) Johnson; daughter, Pam (Steve) Weaver; daughter-in-law, Debra Johnson and numerous grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son, Dr. Larry Johnson. Viewing will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 11a.m.-1p.m. at First church of the Nazarene, 901 E. Home Rd. with a celebration of his life beginning at 1p.m. Pastor Keith Sarver will be officiating. Burial will follow at Byron cemetery, Fairborn, Ohio. For full obituary and to express condolences, please visit www.jacksonlytle.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 18, 2020