Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
2425 North Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503
(937) 399-2811
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
First church of the Nazarene
901 E. Home Rd.
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
First church of the Nazarene
901 E. Home Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearl JOHNSON


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pearl JOHNSON Obituary
JOHNSON, Pearl F. 88, of Springfield, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 16, 2020. He was born on May 8, 1931, the son of the late Kenneth and Naoma (Apple) Johnson. Pearl is survived by his wife of 61 years, Wilma (Sagle) Johnson; son, Gary (Jacquelyn) Johnson; daughter, Pam (Steve) Weaver; daughter-in-law, Debra Johnson and numerous grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son, Dr. Larry Johnson. Viewing will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 11a.m.-1p.m. at First church of the Nazarene, 901 E. Home Rd. with a celebration of his life beginning at 1p.m. Pastor Keith Sarver will be officiating. Burial will follow at Byron cemetery, Fairborn, Ohio. For full obituary and to express condolences, please visit www.jacksonlytle.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pearl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
Download Now