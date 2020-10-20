1/1
Pearl RIDDELL
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pearl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RIDDELL, Pearl Irene

Age 80, formerly of Middletown, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Tri Star Stonecrest Hospital, in Smyrna, Tennessee, after postsurgical complications. She had been living in Tennessee for one year and three months to be with her son and sister. She was born October 22, 1939, in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky. She had been employed in the Dietary Department at Middletown Regional Hospital before her retirement. Pearl was a 40-year member of the Oasis Church in Middletown, and presently a member of Turning Point Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She enjoyed sewing and baking. Preceding her in death were her parents, Joseph and Lily (Branham) Banks; her husband, Roscoe Riddell in 2012; one son, William E. Moore in May 2020; and one daughter, Cynthia Newman in May 2005. She is survived by her son, Bill Moore; four grandchildren, Rachael (Robert) Gibson, Alaura Newman, Jacob Newman and Shelby Moore; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Juanita (David) Stubbs; one brother, Daniel (Amy) Banks; and many nieces, nephews,

extended family and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 21, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Gary Ashley officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown. Arrangements by HerrRiggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at


www.herr-riggs.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 422-4545
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved