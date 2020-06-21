KIRKPATRICK (Weiland), Pegge Lou Age 70, of Surprise, AZ, and formerly a longtime resident of Beavercreek, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She was born on January 4, 1950, the daughter of Eugene and Ida (Jurgeleit) Weiland, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her two sisters and brother-in-law, Barbara Weiland, Judith A. and Robert Cameron. Pegge is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Thomas Kirkpatrick; two sisters, Sandy Hughes and Cheryl Weiland and a brother, Dennis Weiland. She attended Beavercreek City Schools, graduating from Beavercreek High School in 1968, and further studied at Sinclair Community College. Pegge was a longtime member of Peace Lutheran Church in Beavercreek and had been employed as a financial analyst with N.C.R. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road, with Reverend Bob Brown officiating. Inurnment will follow in Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.