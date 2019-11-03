Home

Peggie PHILLIPS Obituary
PHILLIPS, Peggie L. Age 85 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2019. She was born on May 19, 1934 in Dayton, Ohio. Peggie was preceded in death by her husband, Homer A. Phillips and parents, Paul Jones and Mary Voedisch (nee, Stoudemire). She is survived by her daughter, Mona A. Phillips; cousin, Sonya A. Smith of Los Angeles, CA and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., TUESDAY, November 5, 2019 at BETHESDA TEMPLE APOSTOLIC CHURCH, 3701 Salem Ave., Sr. Pastor Craig S. High, Eulogist, with Deaconess Carol J. Burress, Officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019
