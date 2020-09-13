1/1
Peggy BAIRD
BAIRD, Peggy Lee Peggy Lee Baird, age 86, of Hamilton, passed away at Glen Meadows Nursing Home on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Peggy was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on April 22, 1934, to Kenneth and Naomi (nee Hamilton) Baird. Peggy is survived by her siblings, Deanna (the late Jerry) Chapman, Judith (the late Wendell) Murray and Robert (Ardella) Baird; and her numerous loving nieces and nephews, she referred to as "her kids". Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Marlene Black, Gene Baird and Cathy Jacobs. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 19th, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM with a memorial service to follow at Somerville Community Church, 207 Walnut Street, Somerville, Ohio. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

Published in Journal-News on Sep. 13, 2020.
