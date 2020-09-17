1/1
PEGGY BOEHM
1953 - 2020
BOEHM, Peggy Jo Peggy Jo Boehm, 66, of Monroe, died on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at her home. She was born in Middletown on November 7, 1953, to parents Troy and Mildred (Brown) Calhoun. Peggy worked for ADVICS Manufacturing in Lebanon for 18 years, retiring in 2008. She was a member of the Women of the Moose Chapter #183, Fraternal Order of Orioles #193 and Eagles Aerie #3458. Peggy is survived by her husband, Richard Boehm; sons, Brian Neal & Joshua Neal; stepsons, Duane Boehm & Derek Boehm; stepdaughter, Angela Boehm; brothers, Troy Calhoun & Mark Calhoun; sister, Patricia Hunt; and grandchildren, Paige Neal & India Boehm. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Sgt. Herbert Lowder; and nephew, Curtis Brewer. Funeral Service will be Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to P.A.W.S, 6302 Crossings Blvd, Monroe, OH 45050. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

Published in Journal-News on Sep. 17, 2020.
