Peggy BRAY
BRAY, Peggy E. 68, of Springfield, passed away July 3, 2020, at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born October 9, 1951, in Springfield, the daughter of Charles and Mary Elizabeth (Matthews) Wilkerson. Peggy was a member of the House of Prayer. Survivors include two children, Gary (Tammy) Newby, Jr. and Donyale Smith, all of Springfield; grandchildren, James (Chaniece) Smith II, Tylyn Johnson, Tierra Smith, Gary Newby III, Marques Newby, Kitana Newby, Liam Smith, Larry (Alyssa) Brown, and Nathaniel Anthony, Jr.; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Wilkerson, Joan Bailum, and Sondra Wilkerson; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by son-in-law, James Smith, Sr.; four brothers; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Ricardo Warfield officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 7, 2020.
