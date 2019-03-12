Home

CARR, Peggy 78, of Kettering, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center. She was born October 15, 1940 in Dayton, the daughter of George and Genevieve Barber. Peggy was a member of Trinity Church in Miamisburg where she sang in the choir and was a part of their crafting group. She was also a member of the Sweet Adelines and loved spending time with her family. Peggy is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Kenneth Carr; son, William (Anna) Carr; grandchildren, Sarah, Kyle and Madelyn; sisters, Judy (George) Johnson, Jeanelle (Scott) Higgins and Vivian P. North; brother-in-law, Keith (Sharon) Carr; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; as well as her daughter and son-in-law, Kathy (Thomas Scott) Quigley. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 PM on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday at Trinity Church, 203 E. Linden Ave, Miamisburg, OH 45342 with Rev. Dr. Joel Getts officiating. Burial will follow at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Trinity Church or to Dayton Children's Hospital, Attn: Foundation, One Children's Plaza, Dayton, OH 45404. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019
