CRAIG, Peggy L. 82, of Urbana, passed away January 18, 2020 at Mercy McAuley Center. She was born December 2, 1937 in Selma, Ohio, the daughter of Gerald "Buck" and Thelma (Walls) Fife. Peggy was retired from Mercy Medical Center. She was very devoted to her family and enjoyed spending time with them. Survivors include her husband, Paul R. Craig; three children, Roger (Shelly) White of Delaware, OH, Jeffrey Craig of Urbana, Rhonda Craig (fianc? Jeff Schaefer) of Springfield; grandchildren, Paul Craig, Amanda Craig, Justin White, Lyndsey Lang, Rachel Craig, Jessica Hibbert, Sarah Hibbert; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Bonnie Schoeppner; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by son, David Paul Craig; four siblings; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be shared a www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 22, 2020