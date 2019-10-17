Home

Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home
257 West Main Street
Mechanicsburg, OH 43044
937-834-3445
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Corner Stone Baptist Church
Springfield, OH
View Map
Resources
Peggy FOULK Obituary
FOULK, Peggy 68, of Springfield, passed away, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in her home. Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 in the Corner Stone Baptist Church, Springfield, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 10-11 prior to the service. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mutual, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 17, 2019
