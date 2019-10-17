|
FOULK, Peggy 68, of Springfield, passed away, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in her home. Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 in the Corner Stone Baptist Church, Springfield, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 10-11 prior to the service. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mutual, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 17, 2019