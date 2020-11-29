GEER, Peggy Joye



March 23, 1930 -



November 26, 2020



The world lost a wonderful lady with the passing of Miamisburg native Peggy Joye (Fox) Geer, 90, who was surrounded by family in New Vienna, Ohio, where she had been living with her son, Donnie, and his family on the farm, which was originally owned by Peggy's father, Miles. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Miles G. and Lillie Mae Fox; grandson, Miles Tilton; niece, Beth Ann Fox-Coffin; her beloved brother, Paul O. Fox; and the man she loved, honored and cherished for 56 years, Frank "Pete" Geer. Peggy was the amazing mother to Kathy Tilton (Gary), Brookville, OH,



Donnie Geer (Cherie) New Vienna, OH, Ron Geer (Sheila) St. Pete Beach, FL, DeWana O'Diam (Lonnie), Farmersville, OH, and Frank Geer (John Belmore) St Petersburg, FL. Peggy was the stalwart of a large and loving family with 18 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and countless others who were honored to call Peggy friend.



Peggy was born in Alexandria, LA, and grew up in Beaumont, TX, where her father worked for NCR. At the age of 14, her family moved back to Miamisburg to care for her grandmother. The Fox family dates back to the very early years of Miami Township with direct family ties to the Eagles and Gephardt's. In 1944, Peggy's family moved to a farm located on St Rt 741, which is now the site of the Dayton Mall. Peggy was a graduate from Miamisburg HS Class of '48, Miami Valley Hospital School of Nursing Class of '51 and received her Bachelor of



Science in Nursing from Central State University. Peggy also served as the Head Nurse for the Miamisburg City Schools from 1970 to 1990 and was a member of the Epsilon Nu Sorority for over 60 years and a long time member of the St. James United Methodist Church.



Peggy is known throughout Miamisburg for her hours of serving the community, including service to St James Church, The Burg Center and many Miamisburg School activities where Peggy served as PTO President and served on many other school committees over the years. She was also an active advisor/leader for Campfire Girls, 4-H, Rainbow Girls, DeMolay, girls softball, Medical Careers and received recognition by The Miamisburg Lions Club, Rotary, The Miamisburg City Council and was nominated for Miamisburg Outstanding Citizen of the Year in the mid 1980's.



Peggy will best be known for her smile, love of food, conversation and for the loving soul she was to all she met, as she constantly put others before herself, never passing up an



opportunity to give and love. Peggy will always be known as a surrogate "Mom" for many who spent time on the Spring



Val-ley farm, where she and Pete built an amazing home for the family. During the 1970's and early 80's, Peggy was the unofficial chaperone for the Miamisburg HS Homecoming float building projects, where MHS Classes of '72, '74, '78 and '81 spent weeks planning and building floats on the farm for annual Homecoming Football game parade.



Peggy realized that for a Christian, life does not end with death; it is merely changed. Peggy had an amazing perspective of life and death, as she encouraged all those around her to live each day to the best of their ability. The family knew Peggy was ready to leave this life for an even better adventure because she knew the importance of loving and allowing others to love her, which she was. Most of all, Peggy believed in God's promise and His Son, Christ Jesus, which assures life everlasting for those who claim His name and glory.



Due to the COVID crisis, a memorial will be held in March 2021, on or about the anniversary of Peggy's 91st Birthday, which would have been March 23rd. Donations in lieu of flowers will be provided at that time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store