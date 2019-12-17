|
HAMILTON, Peggy Ann (Muncie) Passed away December 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Peggy was born on August 22, 1936 in Irvine, Kentucky. She started her teaching career at the age of 18 in a one room schoolhouse, and her love of helping children learn continued throughout her life. She met and married her true love, Harold Lloyd Hamilton, on June 27, 1959. The couple moved to Dayton, Ohio to begin their life together. Many years later, she cared for Harold with a gentle hand for 18 plus years after he was involved in a debilitating accident. In August of 1960, the couple was blessed with their first child, daughter Lisa Ann (Hamilton) Markowski (Frank Markowski). Peggy and Lisa shared a special relationship, and each separately told me that they considered the other their best friend. Then in January of 1962, they welcomed a son, Harold Kelly Hamilton (Amber Hamilton). Kelly has often described his mother as the finest human being he has ever known. Peggy was smart as a whip and earned her Bachelor's degree from Wittenburg University. She continued teaching and eventually retired after 30 years from Tecumseh Local Schools. Peggy was then gifted her most valuable jewels; her grandchildren. The first was Erica (Hamilton) Magill (Alex Magill), followed by Kyle Markowski (Liz Markowski), Eden Hamilton (Preston Engel), Bryan Markowski, Tyler Markowski (Ashley Markowsky), Troy Markowski, and her honorary granddaughter, Crystal Bertke. There was no one she enjoyed spending time with more than her grandkids, except maybe her great grandbabies Sophia, Scarlett, Natalie, and Perri. Some of Peggy's most cherished moments were spent vacationing at Lake Cumberland in Kentucky with all of her family. She loved to sit on the front porch, listening to Elvis Presley, and reading her books. Peggy was a beautiful soul with a sparkling smile. She was sweet and kind and never knew a stranger. If you never got a chance to meet Peggy Hamilton, then you really missed out. She truly was a saint. She is preceded in death by her parents Clyde and Della Muncie, her brother Hargis Muncie, her sister Ramilda (Muncie) Cox, her sister-in-law Toogie (Hamilton) McMillen, and her husband Harold Lloyd Hamilton. She is survived by her sister Nadine Shively, whom she loved tremendously, her cherished children Lisa and Kelly, her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren, her nieces and nephews, her many friends, and her two spoiled cats. Visitation will be 6-8 PM Friday, December 20, 2019 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Funeral services will be 12 noon Saturday in the funeral home. Burial will be in New Carlisle Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 17, 2019