HENRY, Peggy Lynn Loving wife and mother, was called home to Heaven on Monday March 30 at the age of 67 after a long, brave battle with illness. Peggy was born in Madison, West Virginia, to Bob and Joy Belcher on June 27, 1952. On May 31, 1970, she married the love of her life, Allen Henry, and raised a daughter, Beth. She worked at Children's Medical Center and also ran her own medical transcription business. Peggy loved Southern Gospel music, and loved to sing and play piano. She enjoyed crafts and was a voracious reader. Peg liked movies and TV, especially classic sitcoms. Peggy is known for her kindness, quick wit, and generous spirit. She was well loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Peggy's father, Robert Belcher, preceded her to Heaven. Peggy is survived by her husband Allen, her daughter Beth, her mother Joyce Belcher of Florida, her sister Debby Sowell (Ronny) of Florida, her nephews, and many cousins. The family thanks Roxanne McCloud for lovingly caring for Peggy during her illness. Due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, Peggy's services will be private. Newcomer North Chapel has been entrusted to her arrangements. Visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory of Peggy or leave a condolence to her family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020