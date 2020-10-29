1/
Peggy KOLB
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KOLB, Peggy

Age 77, of Riverside, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Sat., Oct. 24, 2020. She was born in Dayton, OH, on May 12, 1943, to the late Robert and Marjorie Rippetoe. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lawrence Kolb. Peggy is

survived by her beloved children, Brian (Kelly) Kolb and Kim (Ken) Seymour; grandchildren, Jessica (Christian) Jacobsen, Brendan (Kaitlyn) Seymour, and Julia Kolb; and a host of

other family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Fri., Oct. 30, 2020, from 5 pm - 7 pm with Celebration of Life on Sat. Oct. 31, 2020, at 10 am at Newcomer Cremations,

Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-

Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45432.


www.NewcomerDayton.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory Beavercreek Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved