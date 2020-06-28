Peggy MESCHER

MESCHER (Hefelfinger), Peggy Ann Age 59, of West Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, after a 10-year challenge with cancer. She was a graduate of Northmont High School class of 1978. Peggy worked in sales for ADEX International. She enjoyed gardening, yard work, bike riding, traveling, but most of all spending time with her family. Peggy touched the lives of everyone she met and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her children; Philip Lawson, of Lewisburg, Adam (Samantha) Mescher, of Clayton, Amber Mescher, of Columbus; her future grandson to be, Finley Mescher; parents, Gary R. and Phyllis (Seibel) Hefelfinger, of Ludlow Falls, siblings; Michael Hefelfinger, of Ludlow Falls, Curt (Lisa) Hefelfinger, of Clayton; nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, her second family at ADEX International and faithful dog, Hunter. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kathy Monnin and Teresa Morse, for all of their love, kindness and help with Peggy. A walk-through visitation will be on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home, 400 Union Blvd., Englewood. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Gene Hefelfinger officiating. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks to please maintain social distancing and masks are encouraged. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.