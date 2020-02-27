|
NEELEY, Peggy J. Age 81 of Dayton, passed away on February 21, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray; parents, Thomas & Virginia Petrey; and brother, Robert Petrey. Peggy is survived by her sons, Michael W. and Douglas R. Neeley; grandchildren, Douglas R. Neeley II, Karen Ann Kala; great-grandchildren, Katherine and Karolyn; brother, Thomas E. (Patricia) Petrey Jr.; sister, Marilyn P. Dailey; nieces and nephews, Derek, Erika, Alexandra Rode and numerous cousins from the Neeley, Petrey and Acton families. A memorial service will be held at 2pm on March 7, 2020 at Eastmont United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Eastmont United Methodist Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 27, 2020