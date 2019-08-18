|
POE, Peggy Ann Age 69, of Centerville, Ohio passed away on Wednesday August 14, 2019. Peggy was born September 3, 1949 in Lexington, KY to the late Marshall and Zelma Cooper. Peggy is survived by her daughter Sheri (Jeff) Glackin; two sisters, Joan Gaunce, Gwenny Jefferson and numerous nieces and nephews. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband Bill Poe; two brothers, Donald Cooper and Larry Cooper. A visitation for Peggy will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, Ohio 45066. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM also at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, 1639 E Lytle 5 Points Rd, Centerville, Ohio 45458. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at /www.dignitymemorial.com for the Poe family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019