Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
937-748-6455
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy POE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy POE


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy POE Obituary
POE, Peggy Ann Age 69, of Centerville, Ohio passed away on Wednesday August 14, 2019. Peggy was born September 3, 1949 in Lexington, KY to the late Marshall and Zelma Cooper. Peggy is survived by her daughter Sheri (Jeff) Glackin; two sisters, Joan Gaunce, Gwenny Jefferson and numerous nieces and nephews. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband Bill Poe; two brothers, Donald Cooper and Larry Cooper. A visitation for Peggy will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, Ohio 45066. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM also at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, 1639 E Lytle 5 Points Rd, Centerville, Ohio 45458. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at /www.dignitymemorial.com for the Poe family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now