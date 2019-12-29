|
POSEY, Peggy L. 61, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the Springfield Masonic Community in Springfield Ohio after complications related to Dementia. Peggy was born on January 2, 1958 in Springfield Ohio to William and Nancy Posey. She graduated from Dayton Public Schools and was a bank employee for many years. She is survived by two brothers Terry W. Posey (Cheryl) of Centerville and David E. Posey (Rhonda) of Springfield. Also leaving to grieve are four nephews: David Aaron Posey (Kathy) (their children Aaron, Andrew, and Kayla of Jacksonville); Timothy Everhart (Jodie) of Cincinnati; Terry Posey Jr (Lindsey) of Miamisburg; Ryan (Maria) Posey of Burke, Virginia (their sons Falcon and Phoenix), and three nieces: Melisa (Scott) Cantrell, (their daughters Emilee and Anna); Alita Giacone of Brooklyn, New York; and Dr. Heather Giacone Rogers (Dr. Mike Rogers) of Palo Alto, California and their son James. She is also survived by many friends who laughed and cried with her. They include Tara Brigner, Raylaine Butler, Arine Jeter and Julie Fahrney and others too many to list. Her brother Terry said, "She loved family and friends more than herself." She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister Janet Everhart. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Ohio Masonic Home Foundation, 2655 West National Road, Springfield Ohio 45504. https://ohiomasonichomefoundation.org/. The family thanks the Springfield Masonic Community and the Hospice of the Miami Valley for their care. Services have been entrusted to the Blessing-Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 29, 2019