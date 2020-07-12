REESE, Peggy Peggy Reese, age 72 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. She was born June 16, 1948, in Gainesboro, Tennessee, to the late Mitchell and Mae Pharris. Peggy worked as a nursing assistant at the Stillwater Center for 17 years. She was also a licensed and ordained minister at The Word of the Cross Church. She was currently attending the Independent Gospel Fellowship Church. In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister. Peggy will be missed by her loving husband of 30 years to the date, Larry; daughter, Terri (Randy) Milby; sons, Mike (Tammy) Kennedy and DWayne (Leslie) Kennedy; step-sons, Martin (Nichole) Reese and Joseph (Jessica) Reese; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; sisters, Glenda Hartman and Linda Jo Porter; many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Monday, July 13, 2020, from 12 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Burial Poplar Hill Cemetery.



