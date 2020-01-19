Home

ROBERTS, Peggy (91) died January 11, 2020 at home under hospice care. Peggy grew up in Clayton. She was the Daughter of Otis and Eileen Hubley. Peggy out lived four husbands. Cleo Hartman. Donald Bristow. Lee Kuzio and Bill Roberts. She worked as a PBX operator at dp&l. She is survived by 2 children Michael Hartman of New York and his wife Lauren and Marleen Bristow Milkis of Kettering and her husband Howard. She had 6 grandchildren Tess Cullen (Sean), Carrie Rieppel (James), Micah Hartman (Kerri), Sandra Yarn(Roan) Megan Milkis and Alan Milkis(Emily),15 great grandchildren. She lived in the Largo Florida area for 35 years. She was an artist, avid bowler in her day, a member of Eastern Star and devoted to family. These last 3 years she lived at 10 Wilmington Place senior living facility of Dayton. Peggy was greatly loved by family and friends. Donations, in lieu of flowers should be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420. Private services were held. TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020
