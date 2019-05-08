ROSS, Peggy Anne Age 77 of Dayton, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at . She was born January 24, 1942 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Melvin and Florence (Rebro) Zeitz. In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Ross; daughter; Ginger Ross. Peggy is survived by her husband of 54 years, James F. Ross; sons, Charles (Christie) Ross and Andrew (Angela) Ross; six step-daughters, Penelope Patterson, Judith Denton, Tina Frost, Yvette (Harold) Hebron, Camille Rhoades, Yvonne (Odell) Patrick; a host of grandchildren, great and great great grandchildren; siblings, Judy Brinkman; Bill Zeitz, Marti Zeitz and Stephanie Thumm; numerous nieces and nephews; many friends and special companion, Becca Gray. Peggy was a high school graduate of Ursuline Academy. She attained her LPN from Marymount School of Nursing in Cleveland, OH and later received her RN from Miami Valley School of Nursing in Dayton. Peggy focused her career in the field of geriatrics and worked for many local healthcare facilities including, Kettering Medical Center, Grandview Hospital, St. Leonard's, 10 Wilmington Place, Maria-Joseph and Covenant House. After a successful career, Peggy finally retired after 45 years of service in 2012. She was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church of Dayton and volunteered for the Catholic Diocese organizing books and often assisted as a volunteer at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Peggy enjoyed many past times including reading, gardening, sewing, knitting, birds, posting on social media and baking. She had a great deal of pride and immense joy in caring for and spending time with her children. She was a dedicated wife, caring for her husband and never missed out on a family event to celebrate their milestones and accomplishments. Peggy will always be remembered for her compassion, caregiving, and generosity. A special acknowledgement to has been extended from the family for their extraordinary care. Family will receive guests from 10:00-11:00 am Friday, May 10, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering. Service will immediately follow at 11:00 am and conclude with procession to West Memory Gardens, Dayton for burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to at 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton OH 45420. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting Peggy's online memorial at www.NewcomerDayton.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary