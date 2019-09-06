|
SALYERS, Peggy Jo Age 79, passed away at her residence on Aug. 30, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dennie Lee and Irene Hall; husband of 11 years, Jack Salyers and sister, Jackie Hall. She is survived by her sons, Dennie and Timothy Hall; sisters, Virginia (Larry) Prentice and Charlotte Shiflet; brother, Buddy Hall; grandchildren, Michelle and Timothy Hall, Caitlen and Erica Patton and Aaron Watson and great-grandchildren, Darieon, Desia and Jaxon Hall. Peggy cherished her family and will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held from 9:30 am until 10:30 am on Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, at Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 with burial to immediately follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Vandalia. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Peggy's memory may be sent to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 6, 2019