SMITH (Zurwell), Peggy Anabelle Age 88, of New Lebanon, OH passed away at her home on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. She was born April 19, 1931 in Darke County OH to the late Roy E. and Leveda (Whitaker) Zurwell. Peggy graduated from Jefferson (New Paris) High School. She was the Classified Advertising Manager for Dayton Newspapers, Inc. for 22 years until she retired. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Post 3288, Amvets, Ladies Auxiliary Post 1789, and American Legion Post 322. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Allie C. Smith and her sister, Mary Grace Yount. She is survived by son Rickie A. (Michele) Smith of San Antonio, TX; daughters Kristi L. (Michael) Henry of Avon, OH and Patricia A. (Ron) Heilman of Springboro, OH; sister Pauline Sedgwick of Richmond, IN; grandchildren Sean, Kelly and Angela Smith, Patrick (Carrie) Henry, Jennifer (Jason) Hartzog and Jessica (Damon) Hobson; and great-grandchildren Tyler Smith, Lilly and Annabelle Hartzog, Nadia and Lincoln Hobson, Connor and Piper Henry. A memorial will be held for family and friends at 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 20 at the Brookville Post 3288, 210 Carr Drive, Brookville OH 45309 . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brookville Ladies Auxiliary Post 3288. Arrangements by Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, West Alexandria. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindloffzimmerman.com
Published in Dayton Daily News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019