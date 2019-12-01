|
WILSON, Peggy J. Age 82 of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Peggy was a lifetime member of Greenview Calvary Tabernacle Church and loved her family dearly. She is survived by her children: Mitchell Wilson, Roger Wilson, Rita Wilson, Sandra (Jim) Miller, Keith Wilson, Robert Wilson, and Gary Wilson, sister: Pat Rosenburg, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband William Wilson, children: Ricky (Leah) Campbell and Freda (Michael Weidner) Wilson, and seven brothers and sisters. The family would like thank Dr. Rubio, Kettering Hospital, and Kindred Hospital for the excellent care that Peggy received. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Greenview Calvary Tabernacle (8010 N. Main St, Dayton) with Rev. Dr. Timothy Livingston officiating. Interment will follow the service at Bear Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Memorial contributions can be made to Kindred Hospital. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019