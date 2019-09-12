|
WIMSATT, Peggy A. Age 87, of Washington Township, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Trinity Community Center in Beavercreek. Peggy was born on September 25, 1931 in Owensboro, Kentucky to the late Gabriel and Agnes (Kurz) Fiorella. Peggy is survived by her six children: Thomas (Joy) Wimsatt Jr., Sarah Fast, Grace (Eric) Yarbro, Jay (Maureen) Wimsatt, Theresa (Andrew) Pitner and Mary (Jeff) Scott. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Dominique (Eugene) Watt, Jay Wimsatt Jr., Christopher (Kari) Wimsatt, Rachel Wimsatt, Watson Pitner, Thomas Wimsatt, and Hunter Yarbro, and great grandson Eugene Watt III. She is also survived by sisters Margie Collignon, Mary Michael Hayden, brother in law John Wimsatt and his close friend Shirley Kibler, plus countless nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Thomas K. Wimsatt Sr., her brother Gabriel Fiorella Jr. and his wife Betty Sue, her sister Beverly Fiorella, brother in laws Joseph Jolly Hayden, Louis Collignon, Philip Wimsatt and sister in laws Emily Roberts, Roberta McGarry and Elizabeth Ann Kiester. Peggy was a 1953 graduate of Webster College of St. Louis, Missouri, where she earned her bachelor's degree in home economics and married Thomas K. Wimsatt in June 1954. Devoted in her Catholic faith, Peggy was a member of the Church of the Incarnation in Centerville, Ohio for more than 50 years. She enjoyed success as a freelance seamstress and dominated both the golf course and tennis court, activities she enjoyed well past her 80th birthday. She also loved gardening and cooking, kept an impeccable household, and could stretch a dollar well beyond otherwise known limits. The family will receive friends from 4:00 ~ 7:00pm, Friday, September 13, 2019 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME FAR HILLS CHAPEL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, at the Church of the Incarnation, Centerville, with burial immediately following at Calvary Cemetery. The family would like to express special thanks to the staff at Trinity Community of Beavercreek for their exceptional care over the past three years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or the . Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019