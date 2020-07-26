WOLFE, Peggy L. 89, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Oakwood Village. Peggy was born October 18, 1930 in Springfield, Ohio to Ralph and Lucy (Brush) Collins. Along with her husband, she was the owner and operator of Springfield Metal Finishing. She was a longtime member of Northwood Hills Country Club and the Elks Lodge # 51, where she loved to golf and gamble. She was also a volunteer at Mercy Hospital. She also loved to travel to Maggie Valley to play golf. Survivors include her son, Tim (Vicki) Wolfe; grandson, Matthew; step-granddaughter, Christine; great- granddaughter, Morgan; and step great-granddaughter, Michelle. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bob in 2001; a son, Terry; and a sister, Sue Mills. A private graveside service will be held at Ferncliff Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Oakwood Village for their kind and exceptional care. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



